Singtel CEO appointed as Public Service Commission deputy chairman

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 1:59 PM

Singtel-ChuaSockKoong-SINGTEL.jpg
Ms Chua is also a member of the Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council and the Indonesia-Singapore Business Council.
PHOTO: SINGTEL

[SINGAPORE] A new deputy chairman has been appointed to the Singapore Public Service Commission (PSC), the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

Singtel group chief executive officer Chua Sock Koong, 62, begins her new appointments as member and deputy chairman of PSC on Wednesday.

Ms Chua is PSC's first female deputy chairman and the second deputy chairman in the commission. She serves alongside the commission's deputy chairman Kwa Chong Seng, 73, who is Singapore Technologies Engineering chairman.

The PSC's chairman is Lee Tzu Yang, 65.

Ms Chua sits on the boards of Singtel, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Telecom, Defence Science and Technology Agency, Cap Vista and key subsidiaries of the Singtel group.

She is also a member of the Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council and the Indonesia-Singapore Business Council, and is an alternate member of the Council of Presidential Advisers.

There are two other changes to the PSC. Richard Magnus, 75, retired on Tuesday after serving 11 years as a member of the PSC. Tan Yam Pin, 79, will also be retiring this Friday after serving 30 years on the PSC, including almost 10 years as deputy chairman.

With all these changes, PSC will have 10 members other than its chairman Mr Lee.

The PSC is an independent body, comprising members appointed by the President, that selects and develops scholarship holders, appoints senior public officers and maintains discipline in the public service.

Under the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore, PSC shall have a chairman and between five and 14 other members.

THE STRAITS TIMES

