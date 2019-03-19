Singtel expands cross-border payments alliance VIA to Japan

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGTEL'S cross-border mobile payments alliance VIA has welcomed Tokyo-based payments tech firm Netstars as a member, marking the alliance's debut in Japan.
Singtel said on Monday that Netstars' network of 100,000 stores in Japan will accept QR code payments made through
