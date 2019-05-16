Singtel has weathered the storm, analysts say

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE 16-year low in Singtel's earnings was likely the rock bottom, analysts said on Wednesday, as they expect recovery - and relief - in regional markets.
The group's telco associates have weighed down its bottom line of late, led by losses from India's Bharti Airtel. The
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg