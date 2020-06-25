You are here

Singtel, Nets introduce in-app payment for telco's prepaid users

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 11:32 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE Telecommunications' (Singtel) prepaid customers can now use Nets ATM bank cards to make digital top-ups and purchase data plans and services directly on their mobile devices. 

With the launch of Nets Click on Singtel's hi!App, Nets ATM bank cards from DBS, OCBC and UOB can be digitised as an in-app payment mode, simplifying the payment process, Singtel said in a press statement on Thursday. 

Migrant and foreign domestic workers make up 60 per cent of Singtel's prepaid customers, and more than half a million of them are hi!App monthly active users, according to the local telco. 

"This contactless payment option enables customers without Internet banking, debit or credit cards to carry out transactions on the app, providing a safe digital alternative to visiting physical retail stores in-person, especially given the strict measures taken against Covid-19," Singtel said. 

Ricky Lim, managing director of Nets Group Merchant business, said: "The coronavirus has given everyone more reason to move towards low-touch, or no-touch payment options. Now more than ever, Nets is committed to enabling digital payments and providing an easy to use and accessible solution to as many consumers as possible."

Singtel prepaid customers can use Nets Click to pay for transactions on the hi!App after a one-time sign-up and the transaction amount will be deducted directly from their bank account. 

There are no transaction fees for using Nets Click on Singtel's hi!App for top-ups, the telco said. 

As at 11.20am on Thursday, Singtel shares were trading at S$2.49, down S$0.04 or 1.6 per cent on a cum-dividend basis. 

