Singtel says provisional liquidator of video streaming unit appointed

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 8:49 AM
SINGTEL on Friday said the bankruptcy division of the Supreme Court of Mauritius has granted a petition to appoint Anjeev Hurry, c/o Level 9, Orange Tower, Cybercity Ebene, Mauritius, as the provisional liquidator of HOOQ Digital Mauritius (HOOQ M). 

Singtel has an indirect 76.5 per cent interest in HOOQ M - its video streaming service subsidiary. 

In a previous announcement, Singtel said it had presented a petition to the bankruptcy division of Mauritius' Supreme Court to wind up HOOQ M and to appoint a provisional liquidator.

The winding-up of HOOQ M is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of Singtel, said Singtel at the time.

Singtel's shares closed at S$2.75 on Wednesday, up S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent.

