Singtel suffers islandwide broadband outage on Wednesday morning

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 11:50 AM

Singtel users were cut off from Web surfing for several hours on Wednesday morning.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

SINGTEL users were cut off from Web surfing for several hours on Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post at around 9am, Singtel said: “Some customers may be experiencing difficulty accessing the internet. Our engineers are investigating and we will provide updates as more information comes in. Thank you for your patience.”

Users started complaining online as early as 7.30am, reporting outage in areas as far and wide as Choa Chu Kang, Tampines, Woodlands, Jurong, Bedok, Thomson, Tiong Bahru, Holland Avenue, Toa Payoh, Bukit Panjang, Katong, Marine Parade, Hougang, Queenstown and Punggol.

Singtel’s website was not accessible for several hours but it was restored at around 11am. At 10.55am, the telco posted an update on its Facebook page, saying that internet access for residential customers is being “progressively restored”. 

A domain name system (DNS) error message also appeared when accessing e-payment service provider AXS’s website, which runs on Singtel’s network. DNS maps Web addresses to a machine-readable string of numbers to connect Internet users to websites.

The error reads: “Your request could not be processed because an error occurred contacting the DNS server. The DNS server may be temporarily unavailable, or there could be a network problem.”

Mr Chin Mun Chung, AXS assistant chief executive officer told The Straits Times that it was made aware of the outage on its website and app at around 7.40am.

Services were restored at 11am, he said, noting that the physical AXS stations were not affected by the outage. 

The outage has brought about inconvenience to users like Mr Jamie Khoe. “Due to the internet outage, I was unable to continue with my online leisure activities. I am quite disappointed with Singtel because... they provided very little information about why there was an outage,” said the 25-year-old digital marketer. 
 
In October last year, Singtel was fined S$500,000 for a massive islandwide fibre broadband outage in 2016 that left some 490,000 users cut off from the Web.

THE STRAITS TIMES

