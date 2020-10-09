Sino-US tension boosts China's domestically oriented A- and H-shares

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AMERICAN sanctions on Chinese businesses are driving equity analysts and investors to bet on domestic names in the e-commerce, consumer products, real estate and financial spaces.
As recovery momentum in China picks up, A-shares and H-shares should be beneficiaries. But...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes