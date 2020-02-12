SMEs to get free StarHub softphone service for remote working during outbreak

STARTING from Feb 13, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will be able to subscribe to the softphone app of StarHub's cloud telephony solution for free, till Sept 1, 2020.

In a media statement on Wednesday, the telco said its SME customers are "actively considering" adding on such services for remote work capabilities.

This comes as companies are putting in place business continuity plans in view of potential escalations in the novel coronavirus situation.

With the softphone app - called SmartUC Mobile - employees of SMEs will not need to be in the office to make or receive landline calls. They can still be contacted through their landline numbers from remote locations by using the app installed in their mobile phones and/or laptops.

Voicemail messages sent to email inboxes can also be retrieved using the SmartUC Mobile app.

A softphone, short for software telephone, is a software that is installed on a device and uses the Internet to make calls.

StarHub said it will progressively reach out to its SME customers to inform them about the free subscription intiative. "We hope our small gesture will help SME customers to manage business risks and maintain continued operations in view of current developments," said Charlie Chan, StarHub's chief of enterprise business group.

As at 1.04pm on Wednesday, StarHub shares were trading at S$1.45, up S$0.02 or 1.4 per cent.