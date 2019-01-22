Soilbuild Reit's Q4 DPU at 1.45 cents

Get our introductory offer at only
SOILBUILD Business Space Reit (Soilbuild Reit)'s distribution per unit (DPU) for its fourth quarter rose to 1.45 cents from 1.38 cents, lifted by one-off liquidation proceeds received from Technics Offshore Engineering and higher contribution from Solaris as well as its recent
