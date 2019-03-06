You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Some investors turning their sights to Dubai

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

SAUDI Arabian stocks are about to join major emerging-markets benchmarks, gaining the attention of many money managers for the first time. But some investors familiar with markets in the Gulf say that Dubai offers bigger potential gains.

That's because the biggest stocks in Riyadh have been rallying in anticipation of their inclusion in the gauges, compiled by FTSE Russell and MSCI Inc, in several tranches starting this month. Dubai's market, on the other hand, has been battered in the past year by concerns mostly tied to its real estate market, a pillar of its economy.

Saudi shares have historically traded at a premium to Dubai's, in terms of estimated price-to-earnings. But the gap between them was at its widest since 2010 in February. The Dubai Financial Market General Index was the worst performer globally last year among major gauges tracked by Bloomberg, while the Saudi peer was among the 10 best.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We think the UAE has reached the bottom of its real estate cycle," said James Johnstone, the London-based co-head of emerging and frontier markets at RWC Partners LLC, which oversees US$15 billion. "We have been using that opportunity to reduce some of our Saudi holdings and reallocate it back into the UAE property stocks that are very cheap and attractively priced." He holds Emaar Development PJSC, which has "strong, double-digit cash flow yield".

He added: "Dubai is in a very interesting part of the world in terms of being a hub for companies' continuing their expansion into the Middle Eastern and African markets" and felt that "the story of Dubai both as a hub for businesses and a tourist destination looks to be very strong." He expects property stocks to generate around 14 per cent dividend yields this year.

Morgan Stanley analysts Marina Zavolock, Regiane Yamanari and Katherine Carpenter recommended a double-upgrade on UAE equities to overweight in a report in February, citing "signs of potential fundamental improvement in the property sector and continued strength in financials". BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

BT_20190306_VMCHINA6_3714988.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China lowers annual growth forecast as slowdown accelerates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening