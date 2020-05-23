You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

South-east Asian PE firms turn cautious despite buying opportunity: report

But industry players still see some bright spots in healthcare segments such as telemedicine
Sat, May 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

Singapore

DESPITE being loaded with dry powder, the South-east Asian private equity (PE) industry has slowed down deal-making amid the uncertainties wrought by the Covid-19 outbreak, said a report by business data platform Mergermarket.

There were only five private equity buyouts...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 23, 2020 12:24 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

May 22, 2020 11:02 PM
Consumer

Carluccio's rescued as buyer found for 30 UK restaurants

[LONDON] Anglo-Italian restaurant chain Carluccio's has been rescued after Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) agreed to...

May 22, 2020 10:17 PM
Government & Economy

Hydroxychloroquine tied to deaths, heart risk in Covid study

[WASHINGTON] Antimalaria drugs that US President Donald Trump has touted for treatment of Covid-19 were linked to an...

May 22, 2020 09:57 PM
Government & Economy

US condemns China's national security law

[WASHINGTON] The US condemned China's plan to enact sweeping national security legislation in Hong Kong, with...

May 22, 2020 09:48 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat on simmering US-China tensions

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.