South-east Asian PE firms turn cautious despite buying opportunity: report

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DESPITE being loaded with dry powder, the South-east Asian private equity (PE) industry has slowed down deal-making amid the uncertainties wrought by the Covid-19 outbreak, said a report by business data platform Mergermarket.
There were only five private equity buyouts...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes