You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

S&P cuts Deutsche Bank's credit rating in latest blow to new CEO's revamp

Ratings agency sees "significant execution risk" after several management changes and strategy updates
Sat, Jun 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180602_JHDEU24QJN_3458983.jpg
In a letter to staff following the downgrade, Mr Sewing said that the bank's financial strength is "beyond doubt", though it has to deliver on its strategy "speedily and rigorously".
PHOTO: REUTERS

Frankfurt

DEUTSCHE Bank AG's new chief executive officer, Christian Sewing, suffered a fresh setback in his efforts to reinvigorate Europe's largest investment bank as S&P Global Ratings cut the lender's credit rating.

S&P reduced the rating by one notch to BBB+, the third-lowest investment grade, citing "significant execution risk" after several management changes and strategy updates in past years. Shares of the lender rebounded from a record low as the credit rating company said Deutsche Bank has good capital and liquidity buffers.

"Deutsche Bank's updated strategy envisages a deeper restructuring of the business model than we previously expected," S&P said in a statement on Friday. While management is taking "tough" actions to restore profitability, the bank "appears set for a period of sustained underperformance compared with peers, many of whom have now finished restructuring".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The decision, a day after reports that US regulators had put the lender on a list of problem banks, could raise the bank's cost of doing business, increasing the stakes for Mr Sewing, who replaced John Cryan in April with a mandate to accelerate a plan to refocus on Deutsche Bank's European home market.

S&P had initiated its review after Mr Sewing's appointment, saying that repeated leadership changes pose questions over its long-term direction, against a background of chronically low profitability.

Mr Sewing, in a letter to staff following the downgrade, said that the bank's financial strength is "beyond doubt", though it has to deliver on its strategy "speedily and rigorously". In the Corporate & Investment Bank "we have a clear strategic direction and we're well on the way to implementing what we recently announced".

In a separate blow, Deutsche Bank faces cartel charges over its role as underwriter for a A$2.5 billion (S$2.52 billion) share sale by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd in 2015. Citigroup Inc also faces the same charges.

S&P said the ratings outlook is stable, reflecting its view that management will "execute its strategy in earnest and, over time, will show progress against its 2019 financial objectives and so achieve its longer-term objective of a more stable and better-functioning business model".

The European Central Bank also sees Deutsche Bank's liquidity as being at a good level and the lender has made significant progress regarding its responses to any concerns of the ECB supervisors, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified person familiar with the ECB's view.

"This is nothing that keeps us awake at night," Deutsche Bank spokesman Joerg Eigendorf said about the ratings downgrade. "We have refinanced ourselves this year at quite or very good conditions, so that's not a worry at all for us. And we are able to react if necessary."

Still, the cost of insuring against a default in Deutsche Bank's senior debt, as reflected in its five-year credit default swap, jumped to 179 basis points on Friday, from just above 70 at the beginning of the year. By comparison, the spreads for BNP Paribas SA and Barclays Plc, two of its biggest regional rivals, were 53 and 104 basis points respectively.

A reduced credit rating typically raises a bank's cost of borrowing and thus its overall funding costs and can affect long-term deals such as interest rate swaps. Firms like Deutsche Bank rely on strong balance sheets to underpin their trading and derivatives businesses.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc analysts led by Jernej Omahen recently argued that losing the A- rating at S&P could cost the bank dearly. "Further counterparty aversion could follow in the event of a downgrade, especially with those clients that have 'automatic rating triggers' within their risk policies," according to the Goldman Sachs report. That in turn may hurt Deutsche Bank's market share further and weaken the company's ability to generate revenue, the analysts argued.

S&P's downgrade brings its rating more closely into line with that of rivals Moody's Investor Service. Moody's long-term senior unsecured debt rating for Deutsche Bank is Baa2. At the time of Mr Sewing's appointment, Moody's had affirmed all of its ratings on Deutsche Bank's debt, but had changed the rating on its A3 deposit and senior debt ratings to negative, from stable. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20180602_KRFUND2_3459080.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Real Estate

Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss

BT_20180602_VICUBE2_3458796.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Cubicle Files
Opinion

Bend the rules, so that workers don't break

BT_20180602_PG1_COVER_3458354.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Brunch

The Grab effect

Most Read

1 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
2 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
3 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
4 Italian political turmoil roils Asian equity markets, 'monumental' compared to Greek crisis
5 Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180602_NSCAPITA2_3459021.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31

Jun 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Flexi-work arrangements - good idea hurt by mindsets and stigma

BT_20180602_LLPENNY2RFH8_3458996.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial

Jun 2, 2018
Transport

S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening