You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Spackman Q2 loss widens to US$1.5m on lower film production revenue

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 8:17 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

CATALIST-LISTED Spackman Entertainment Group's second-quarter net loss widened to US$1.5 million, or 0.22 US cent per share, as it recognised less revenue from film production, the South Korea-based film and TV company announced late Tuesday.

The company had reported a net loss of US$212,000 for the year-ago period. For the six months ended June 30, Spackman incurred a net loss of US$1.2 million, or 0.18 US cent per share, from a US$4.6 million profit a year ago.

Revenue fell 32 per cent to US$1.7 million in the second quarter. Spackman recorded less revenue from its Sovereign Default project on a percentage-of-completion basis in the latest quarter than it had a year earlier from its Golden Slumber project, which led film production revenue to fall to US$0.22 million from US$1.19 million.

Cost of sales declined to US$0.84 million from a year-ago US$1.23 million, largely on lower production costs incurred during the period for Sovereign Default. But costs from distribution of films and others rose to US$0.37 million from a year-ago US$0.04 million due to the copyright fee of The Outlaws and other films.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sovereign Default, which stars top Korean actors Yoo Ah-in and Kim Hye-soo, is set to open in the second half of 2018, Spackman said. The company also has interests in at least five other films scheduled to be released between the second half of 2018 and 2020.

Companies & Markets

Ayondo reallocates IPO proceeds as Q2 losses double on revenue dip

How to become a savvier retail investor

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Golden Agri disappoints with US$39m Q2 loss

Battered Tencent looks for a bottom after US$150b wipeout

Olam Q2 earnings slide 36 per cent to S$94m

Editor's Choice

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

BT_20180815_AGNOBLE15_3531745.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
4 PayNow Corporate launched today
5 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

HONG_KONG-POLITICS-PROTEST-095735.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth loses momentum in July as trade war with US unfolds

file6udvopptct4cijw8ngr.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Joint edition of SBF and Business China forums this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening