You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Speculators' net long US dollar bets flat amid trade turmoil

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

SPECULATORS' net long dollar position was little changed last week from the previous week, according to calculations by Reuters and US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was US$34.61 billion in the week ended May 28, compared with US$34.76 billion in the previous week. The US speculative community has been net long dollars since mid-July last year.

US dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a broader measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble, the greenback posted a net long position of US$31.33 billion in the week ended May 28, compared with US$30.85 billion the previous week.

The US dollar so far this year has held up well, up 1.6 per cent amid trade fights with China and now Mexico. Investors bought the US dollar in a flight to safety move, with Japanese yen and Swiss franc, also garnering bids. Analysts said the escalating trade war could slow US growth, dampen inflation, and trigger a sizeable global stock market correction and global profits recession. The dollar is expected to be a major beneficiary from all the turmoil. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Nuffield Dental eyes growth with IPO plan

Sabana Reit refreshes strategies to reshape future

CapBridge, CIMB tie up to help SMEs raise private capital

Indofood raises buyout offer price for IndoAgri to 32.75 Singapore cents

Quotation of taxable book-entry Singapore Government Bonds

Ascendas Reit rally slips after breakthrough

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

No contents

Must Read

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

Jun 3, 2019
Opinion

US Treasury 'monitoring list': The S'pore puzzle

Jun 3, 2019
ASEAN Business

Malaysia facing shortage of talent for digital banking push: Hays

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening