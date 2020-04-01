You are here

SPH allows students living in UK properties to end tenancies early

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 8:51 PM
SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) is allowing students living in its purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) properties in the United Kingdom (UK) leave their tenancies early for the academic year 2019/20 (AY19/20), said the group in a statement on Wednesday. 

This comes as the UK ordered a three-week lockdown last week to tackle the spread of Covid-19. The move led to all universities moving to online teaching for the remainder of AY19/20. SPH, which publishes The Business Times, said it "recognises the impact Covid-19 situation has on students’ study plans and their finances".

Students who choose to return home will not have to pay rent, and refunds will be made to those who have already paid for their accommodation up to the end of the term, said the media group. 

The group has 25 assets under the brands Student Castle and Capitol Students across 15 UK cities. They were still in operation as at March 30, with the majority of students opting to remain, said SPH. 

However, based on the current level of occupancy, the group is expecting a loss of revenue of between £4 million and £8 million (S$7.1 million to S$14.2 million) till the end of the financial year.

Meanwhile, the precautionary measures outlined by the World Health Organization, local government and universities have been implemented by the management team overseeing the PBSA business  "to ensure that the properties are operating best-practice procedures and that students are well supported, safe and healthy at this time", said SPH. 

This includes improving support for students through setting up a dedicated counselling and communications team in each property, and carrying out regular check-ins on those required to self-isolate. There are also online and virtual activities to promote positive mental health while staying indoors.

The group has also enhanced operating protocols and is working closely with universities and the local government through ongoing briefings. Across its properties, precautionary measures such as more frequent cleaning and disinfecting of the common areas have been put in place. Social distancing is also enforced by halting any events or social gatherings. 

Furthermore, the group's regional response teams have been activated to provide assistance if a coronavirus case emerges at any of its assets.

Said SPH's chief executive officer Ng Yat Chung: “Our priority is the safety and well-being of our students and employees, ensuring that they are provided with a safe environment as we deal with the pandemic together. As a leading player in the PBSA sector, we will continue to forge partnerships with the community, universities and other agencies, helping students navigate through these challenging times.” 

Separately, SPH-run Orange Valley Nursing Homes has announced that these homes will no longer permit face-to-face visitations. External communication with residents will be via telephone or video calls.

