From left: Lumen Lab CEO Zia Zaman; SPH chief of digital business Julian Tan; and NTUC Income COO Peter Tay. Lifechain, developed by LumenLab, will allow SPH to securely encrypt and share data used for obituary placement with Income to search for a matching life insurance policy. If a match is found, SPH will inform family members and Lifechain will auto-notify Income to initiate the claims process.

BT PHOTO: JASON QUAH