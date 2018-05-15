SPH incorporates advertising joint venture company

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has incorporated a new joint venture company in the advertising arena.

The group announced on Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Culcreative International Pte Ltd, has - together with Target Media Alpha Limited (TMA), Hua Yuan Sheng Dian (S) Pte Ltd (HYAD), Dynamic Fortune Assets Limited (DMA) and Dynamic Leads Investment Inc (DLI) - incorporated a joint venture company (JVCo) called Target Media Culcreative Pte Ltd in Singapore.

The JVCo is principally engaged in the provision of advertising-related services in the form of audio-visual display media, poster frames, and pre-movie advertising in cinemas.

Its total issued capital is S$6.24 million. Culcreative owns 21 per cent of the JVCo, while TMA owns 30 per cent, HYAD 20 per cent, DMA 18 per cent and DLI 11 per cent.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

SPH said that the incorporation of the JVCo will not have any material impact on its earnings per share or net tangible asset per share for the financial year ending Aug 31, 2018.

None of SPH's directors has any interest, direct or indirect, in the matter, it added.