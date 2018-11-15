SPH offers digital TV promotion

Partnering with Philips, subscribers can save up to S$700 to buy a 50-inch Philips 6000 series 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV with Pixel Plus Ultra HD at just S$899 when they subscribe to SPH platforms.

Singapore

FOR those who have yet to switch to digital television, fret not - an exciting deal is coming your way to sweeten the switch.

SPH is offering a digital TV promotion for existing subscribers from Nov 13 to Dec 9.

Partnering with Philips, subscribers can save up to S$700 to buy a 50-inch Philips 6000 series 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV with Pixel Plus Ultra HD at just S$899 when they subscribe to SPH platforms. The original price is S$1,599.

This promotion is only valid for SPH's existing direct subscribers.

They will be required to log in with their mySPH ID which is the email they provide upon subscribing.

New subscribers are eligible for the promotion as well if they subscribe and purchase within the promo period.

The switch to digital TV from analogue TV is in line with Singapore's efforts to become a more digitised city.

With many countries around the world such as the United States or the United Kingdom having switched to or in the midst of switching to digital TV, Singapore needs to keep up with these developments to benefit from opportunities in digital content and services.

Digital transmissions allow broadcasters to send more signals more efficiently, enabling viewers to receive higher-quality images and sound.

Other benefits include the ability to toggle the display of subtitles and multiple language options included with programmes.

The Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) said that this will free up spectrum to provide more capacity for mobile broadband and better support Singapore's Smart Nation development.

IMDA has also rolled out various measures to help citizens with the analogue to digital conversion.

This includes assistance schemes such as the Digital TV Assistance Scheme and the Digital Inclusion Fund.