You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH offers digital TV promotion

Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM
lslim@sph.com.sg

BT_20181115_LIZPHILIPSTV15GZ2_3617807.jpg
Partnering with Philips, subscribers can save up to S$700 to buy a 50-inch Philips 6000 series 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV with Pixel Plus Ultra HD at just S$899 when they subscribe to SPH platforms.

Singapore

FOR those who have yet to switch to digital television, fret not - an exciting deal is coming your way to sweeten the switch.

SPH is offering a digital TV promotion for existing subscribers from Nov 13 to Dec 9.

Partnering with Philips, subscribers can save up to S$700 to buy a 50-inch Philips 6000 series 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV with Pixel Plus Ultra HD at just S$899 when they subscribe to SPH platforms. The original price is S$1,599.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This promotion is only valid for SPH's existing direct subscribers.

They will be required to log in with their mySPH ID which is the email they provide upon subscribing.

New subscribers are eligible for the promotion as well if they subscribe and purchase within the promo period.

The switch to digital TV from analogue TV is in line with Singapore's efforts to become a more digitised city.

With many countries around the world such as the United States or the United Kingdom having switched to or in the midst of switching to digital TV, Singapore needs to keep up with these developments to benefit from opportunities in digital content and services.

Digital transmissions allow broadcasters to send more signals more efficiently, enabling viewers to receive higher-quality images and sound.

Other benefits include the ability to toggle the display of subtitles and multiple language options included with programmes.

The Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) said that this will free up spectrum to provide more capacity for mobile broadband and better support Singapore's Smart Nation development.

IMDA has also rolled out various measures to help citizens with the analogue to digital conversion.

This includes assistance schemes such as the Digital TV Assistance Scheme and the Digital Inclusion Fund.

  • To find out more about the digital TV promotion and/or to purchase the TV, go to readsph.sg/philipstv.

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

SPH_5249.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

BT_20181114_LSGUPTA_3616345.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Most Read

1 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
2 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 DBS makes senior management changes
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS seeking feedback on proposed fintech sandbox scheme with faster approvals

doc72rff0bk19yyz3hjae5_doc6v4f0uoz57m16fi471d1.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of China launches first global fintech innovation lab in Singapore

Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP fails to conclude by year-end as hoped; timeline extended to 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening