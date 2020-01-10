SPH Reit posts 3% rise in Q1 DPU to 1.38 S cents

RETAIL landlord SPH Reit on Friday posted a 3 per cent rise in distribution per unit (DPU) for first quarter FY2020 to 1.38 Singapore cents from 1.34 cents a year ago, led by the continued performance of three commercial properties in Singapore and an Australian mall.

Aided mainly by a rise in rental income from Paragon in Singapore and Australia's Figtree Grove Shopping Centre, gross revenue over the three months to end-November 2019 came in nearly 12 per cent higher at S$60 million versus S$54 million in the previous corresponding period.

Net property income (NPI) improved 12.4 per cent to S$47 million from S$42 million. All the Reit's three assets in Singapore posted positive rental reversions in the quarter, said its manager SPH Reit Management Pte Ltd.

NPI for Paragon and The Clementi Mall improved S$1.8 million and S$0.2 million respectively, while that for The Rail Mall remained flat.

Figtree Grove Shopping Centre - a sub-regional mall in Wollongong, New South Wales which was acquired in the second quarter of FY19 - contributed S$3.1 million to the increase in NPI.

Income available for distribution slipped 0.2 per cent to S$35.8 million in the period under review from S$35.9 million, mainly owing to the S$300 million perpetual securities issued in August 2019 (paid in early-December last year) to acquire a 50 per cent stake in Westfield Marion Shopping Centre - the largest and the only regional shopping centre in South Australia.

The deal, its second acquisition in Australia, is expected to be DPU-accretive and will further enhance the Reit's portfolio of quality assets, said SPH Reit Management's chief executive Susan Leng in a statement.

During the quarter, the Reit's portfolio maintained a high occupancy rate of 99.3 per cent. The Singapore assets registered a 99.4 per cent occupancy rate with a positive rental reversion of 10.9 per cent while Figtree Grove's occupancy stayed strong at 99.2 per cent.

The distribution by SPH Reit, whose sponsor is Singapore Press Holdings that publishes The Business Times, will be paid to unitholders on Feb 14.

The Reit's units finished at S$1.08 on Friday, up one cent or 0.9 per cent.