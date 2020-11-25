You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH Reit says it will maintain its approach to acquisitions

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 9:12 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

THE manager of SPH Reit has said it will not change its approach to acquisition, even with the unprecedented disruption caused by the pandemic.

In its response to questions from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) (SIAS), the manager said that while the turmoil in the retail real estate market caused by Covid-19 may present acquisition opportunities, the Reit will continue to exercise care and due consideration.

This is particularly "due to the risks brought about by uncertainty in the retail market", it added.

SPH Reit's portfolio in the medium term will remain primarily Singapore-based assets. It has not set a targeted capital allocation by geography, in order to maintain flexibility in the exploration of acquisition opportunities, the manager said.

Asked by SIAS about the experience of the manager and board of directors in investing in retail malls in Australia, the manager said that the core strength and competency of the team is in the retail sector.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It added that the first acquisition in Australia, Figtree Grove Shopping Centre in December 2018, was acquired with a minority joint-venture partner, who also acts as the asset manager, to ensure an alignment of interests. A local property manager was also appointed.

The second acquisition was a 50 per cent stake in Westfield Marion Shopping Centre a year later. The other 50 per cent owner is Scentre, which has managed the asset for more than 25 years, the manager said.

Both acquisitions are distribution per unit (DPU) yield-accretive, generating about 0.45 cents DPU in FY2020.

SIAS further queried SPH Reit's manager on the level of influence and control of the operations in the Australia assets, given that the manager relies on appointed investment and property manager for the day-to-day running.

The manager said that as co-owner, SPH Reit participates actively in the day-to-day management. "A detailed operating framework is in place for the review and approval of budgets, leasing plans, as well as proposed asset enhancements and capital expenditure," it added.

The manager denied acting as a mere "financial" investor with little to no ability to add value.

It said the board remains committed to releasing the deferred S$14.5 million in distributable income, amounting to DPU of 0.52 Singapore cent , to unitholders.

Units in the Reit closed at S$0.83 on Wednesday, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.61 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Malaysia's Top Glove sees supply shortages boosting latex glove prices

Hot stock: Top Glove sinks to 2.5-month low on workers' Covid-19 outbreak, factory shutdowns

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

Mandatory offer for Lum Chang turns unconditional

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 07:49 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters call on king to give up royal fortune

[BANGKOK] Thai protesters called on King Maha Vajiralongkorn to give up control of a royal fortune valued in the...

Nov 25, 2020 07:42 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian minister among 17 arrested in corruption probe

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's maritime and fisheries minister was arrested on Wednesday by the country's anti-graft agency,...

Nov 25, 2020 07:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Malaysia's Top Glove sees supply shortages boosting latex glove prices

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Top Glove Corp , which has shut some factories after thousands of workers tested positive...

Nov 25, 2020 07:22 PM
Banking & Finance

York Capital to spin off US$2.7b Asia hedge fund firm

[NEW YORK] York Capital Management's move to exit most of its hedge fund business will lead to the creation of a...

Nov 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hot stock: Top Glove sinks to 2.5-month low on workers' Covid-19 outbreak, factory shutdowns

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for