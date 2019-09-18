You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH ties up with Samsung to offer news tablet to Berita Harian subscribers

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has tied up with Samsung to offer new subscribers of Malay newspaper Berita Harian (BH) a complimentary Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1") Wi-Fi that comes installed with the BH news tablet app.

Readers who subscribe to BH for 24 months at S$19.90 per month are eligible, as are existing subscribers who top up S$14.90 per month for two years. The package includes access to BH's website and mobile app.

The news tablet app downloads the latest BH e-paper automatically when there is Wi-Fi connection and each paper is archived for 14 days. It also comes with a one-time login and easy-to-use sharing function for articles.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The initiative follows the launch of the similar news tablet promotion for SPH's Chinese newspapers, which has gained 9,000 subscribers since.

Saat A Rahman, BH's editor, said: "Technology has become a big part of our daily lives and we would like to provide our readers with a new and innovative way of enjoying our content digitally, without losing the tradiational experience of reading Berita Harian in print."

Sarah Chua, vice-president of IT and mobile at Samsung Electronics Singapore, said: "We believe that this offering together with SPH will continue to enrich the lives of Singaporeans as we progress towards a Smart Nation society."

Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

'Future of semi-conductor industry bright' even when chips are down

Adding a spark to forex trading

Tiong Seng CEO, project director in CPIB probe

MIT, Keppel DC Reit to issue shares to fund their respective data centre buys

TSMP Law expands on several fronts

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly