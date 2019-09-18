SPH ties up with Samsung to offer news tablet to Berita Harian subscribers

Singapore

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has tied up with Samsung to offer new subscribers of Malay newspaper Berita Harian (BH) a complimentary Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1") Wi-Fi that comes installed with the BH news tablet app.

Readers who subscribe to BH for 24 months at S$19.90 per month are eligible, as are existing subscribers who top up S$14.90 per month for two years. The package includes access to BH's website and mobile app.

The news tablet app downloads the latest BH e-paper automatically when there is Wi-Fi connection and each paper is archived for 14 days. It also comes with a one-time login and easy-to-use sharing function for articles.

The initiative follows the launch of the similar news tablet promotion for SPH's Chinese newspapers, which has gained 9,000 subscribers since.

Saat A Rahman, BH's editor, said: "Technology has become a big part of our daily lives and we would like to provide our readers with a new and innovative way of enjoying our content digitally, without losing the tradiational experience of reading Berita Harian in print."

Sarah Chua, vice-president of IT and mobile at Samsung Electronics Singapore, said: "We believe that this offering together with SPH will continue to enrich the lives of Singaporeans as we progress towards a Smart Nation society."