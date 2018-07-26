You are here

SPH to install new HP digital web press by Q1 2019

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM
SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) will install a new digital press by HP at its Jurong printing facility by the first quarter of 2019 as part of a strategy to enhance digital printing solutions for advertisers and brand owners.

HP will provide digital printing training and business development support.

Known as the HP PageWide Web Press T240 HD, the digital press provides greater content customisation across text, graphics and images, said SPH, which owns The Business Times.

Advertisers will be able to deliver more targeted ads to readers via personalised messages, wraparounds and unique QR codes. The digital press also supports a proprietary "invisible watermark" technology, which allows advertisers to embed digital watermarks into their print ads without disrupting the overall design. Using an appropriate mobile app, readers can scan over the ad to access additional content online, allowing for more interactive digital campaigns.

Richard Bailey, HP's president of Asia-Pacific and Japan, said: "While brands understand the value in giving customers a seamless, personalised experience online and in print, making that a reality can be challenging for many.

"With digital printing technology, SPH can create differentiated experiences for their target audiences."

The ability to accomodate smaller print runs is also another benefit of the digital press. With SPH's current analogue press, it is only economical to produce more than 10,000 copies.

This function will allow SPH to publish smaller titles to cater to the needs of different audiences, said SPH deputy CEO Anthony Tan.

"This new press expands our options and flexibility to handle a variety of print jobs for both internal and external clients," he added.

