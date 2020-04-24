You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH to provide updates to shareholders amid Covid-19 situation

Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 8:24 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

FOLLOWING the Singapore Exchange Regulation column which urged listed firms to provide regular business updates during the Covid-19 situation, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Business Times, has released an operational update to shareholders and intends to continue doing so.

The corporate update covers the company's key business segments to improve investors' understanding of the situation, said SPH chief executive officer Ng Yat Chung, adding: "Where appropriate, we will release updates from time to time and hope that shareholders find them useful."

In its update, SPH noted that digital subscriptions rose 4 per cent in March from the previous month, boosted by news tablet subscriptions.

As announced earlier, the company's purpose-built student-accommodation business in the United Kingdom has remained resilient in the face of Covid-19. Construction is progressing with minimal disruptions and bookings are still coming in for the sites under construction.

The £4.5 million (S$5.14 million) reduction in revenue from rental refunds was at the lower end of SPH's expectations of £4 million to £8 million. Bookings were 60 per cent as of April 20, higher than a year ago; 65 per cent of the target revenue for the current financial year has been achieved.

SEE ALSO

SPH reports higher y-o-y bookings for UK student dorms

As a retail landlord, it has granted rental rebates of about S$4.6 million in total to affected tenants in February and March. It is considering an extension of support to tenants, in view of the recent extension of circuit breaker measures through to June 1.

On the financial front, SPH is refinancing an outstanding loan due in July, with no further loans due till June 2021.

With an additional drawdown of S$325 million credit in April, the firm has cash balances of over S$800 milion. It is also receiving S$46 million via government support measures.

Companies & Markets

Singtel secures S$4.17b in credit facilities; SATS issues S$100m in 2.6% notes due 2025

SIA replies to Sias questions on S$15b cash call

Micro-Mechanics Q3 net profit jumps 48.1% to S$3.9m on increased sales

Eagle Hosp gets US$35m loan default notice; hotel managers may scrap sponsor's agreements

HC Surgical says 'impractical' to further probe doctor named in SMC complaint

Clearbridge says unaware of reason for share price surge, notes Biolidics announcement

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 24, 2020 08:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

China securities regulator approves trading of hog futures

[BEIJING] China's securities regulator said on Friday it had given the go-ahead to the Dalian Commodity Exchange (...

Apr 24, 2020 07:56 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC to push on with overhaul 'wherever possible' despite crisis

[LONDON] HSBC will press ahead with plans to reallocate capital from under-performing businesses, cut costs and...

Apr 24, 2020 07:30 PM
Government & Economy

Trump's coronavirus disinfectant comments 'dangerous', doctors say

[LONDON] Doctors and health experts urged people not to drink or inject disinfectant on Friday after US President...

Apr 24, 2020 07:20 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong protesters defy social distancing rules, vow to resume movement

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters staged a small demonstration at a luxury downtown mall, challenging...

Apr 24, 2020 06:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel secures S$4.17b in credit facilities; SATS issues S$100m in 2.6% notes due 2025

SINGTEL announced on Friday evening that its units have entered agreements for total credit facilities of S$4.17...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.