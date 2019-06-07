SPHMBO partners One Raffles Place to install mega LED screen

SPHMBO, the outdoor advertising arm of mainboard-listed Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), has entered a partnership with One Raffles Place to install a 100 sq m mega LED screen on the facade of the integrated commercial development.

The screen will be strategically located above the main entrance of the mall, overlooking Raffles Place Park, which is surrounded by landmark properties Clifford Centre, the Singapore Land Tower and The Arcade, SPH - which publishes The Business Times - announced in a press release on Friday.

One Raffles Place comprises two Grade A office towers and a six-storey shopping mall. It attracts shopper traffic of close to one million each month and is located near the Raffles Place MRT station.

SPHMBO specialises in large-format Out-of-Home advertising in the city centre that targets PMEBs. It is the sole media representative for the 2.3km underground pedestrian network connecting Ocean Financial Centre, One Raffles Quay, The Sail and Marina Bay Link Mall to Marina Bay Financial Centre.

SPH is proud to be the preferred partner of One Raffles Place, said Ignatius Low, chief marketing officer of the SPH Integrated Marketing Division.

"Our remit is to deepen the brand position of SPHMBO as the leading digital outdoor media owner in Singapore through strategic investments, underpinned by constant reinvention and with emphasis on creative and digital enhancements.

"By understanding what truly works in public spaces where people now consume content, we are able to identify high-impact sites that seamlessly fit into commuters' journey throughout their day," he said in the press release.

The collaboration with SPHMBO will make the surrounding vicinity more vibrant, said Ng Lay Pheng, general manager of OUB Centre, the developer and manager of One Raffles Place.

"With SPHMBO's extensive experience in the city centre and wide network, the collaboration represents the dynamic synergy between both parties with the aim of taking this digital advertising platform to greater heights in the heart of Singapore's central business district," she said.