OCBC group chief Helen Wong’s pay in 2023 up 8% to S$12.1 million

DBS chief Piyush Gupta is the lowest-paid chief executive among the three Singapore banks after a pay cut

Vivienne Tay

Vivienne Tay

Published Fri, Apr 5, 2024 · 08:30 AM
OCBC : O39 0% group chief executive officer Helen Wong received S$12.1 million in total remuneration for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2023, up 8 per cent from S$11.2 million in 2023.

She out-earned DBS chief Piyush Gupta, who made S$11.2 million after a pay cut. He is the lowest-paid chief executive among the three Singapore banks.

UOB chief executive Wee Ee Cheong is the highest paid, receiving S$15.9 million in total annual remuneration in 2023, up 11.9 per cent year on year.

In February, OCBC reported a fourth-quarter net profit of S$1.62 billion, up 12 per cent from S$1.44 billion the year prior, following a slight rise in operating profit and lower allowances.

This brought its full-year earnings to a record S$7.02 billion, crossing S$7 billion for the first time. Profit was up 27 per cent from the previous corresponding period.

Wong’s annual remuneration for 2023 comprised a base salary of S$1.4 million, a bonus of S$6.4 million, deferred shares amounting to S$4.2 million, as well as payment in the form of other benefits worth S$69,892.

OCBC cuts 2022 financed emissions in six ‘dirty’ sectors
Some benefits that she enjoys, which are paid for by the bank, include club and car benefits.

OCBC shares closed on Friday (Apr 5) 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 lower at S$13.74.

CEO pay
Helen Wong
Singapore banks
