You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering expects FY2020 revenue to fall 5-15%

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 8:58 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Friday said it expects its revenue for the full year ending Dec 31, 2020 to be between 5 per cent and 15 per cent lower compared to fiscal 2019.

This is based on the company's current view amid the rapidly evolving Covid-19 situation...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Silverlake Axis posts 51% fall in Q3 net profit to RM25.6m

SPH, IMDA call for short-form video content proposals

Money FM podcast: NextLifeBook

SIA posts S$732m Q4 loss as bad hedges worsen virus woes

RHB sees value among small-cap stocks amid Covid-19 crisis

ThaiBev Q2 net profit falls 14.5% in 'challenging' environment

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 08:43 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil coronavirus cases hit daily record as Bolsonaro pressures CEOs

[BRASILIA] Brazil registered a daily record 13,944 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, as President Jair...

May 15, 2020 08:37 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday with investors heartened by rallies in US shares but eyeing Chinese...

May 15, 2020 08:34 AM
Life & Culture

UK prepares to allow Premier League soccer matches in June

[LONDON] The UK is preparing to allow professional soccer matches to be held next month, a decision that would allow...

May 15, 2020 08:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Silverlake Axis posts 51% fall in Q3 net profit to RM25.6m

BUSINESS software company Silverlake Axis saw its third-quarter earnings more than halved mainly due to lower other...

May 15, 2020 08:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

Brazil's Petrobras warns economy has changed forever as it books massive impairment

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil's Petrobras took a 65.3 billion real (S$15.79 billion) impairment on its exploration and...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.