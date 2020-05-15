ST Engineering expects FY2020 revenue to fall 5-15%

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Friday said it expects its revenue for the full year ending Dec 31, 2020 to be between 5 per cent and 15 per cent lower compared to fiscal 2019.
This is based on the company's current view amid the rapidly evolving Covid-19 situation...
