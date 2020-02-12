ST Engineering inks 2 maintenance contracts with T'way Air

ST Engineering's aerospace arm extended its ongoing partnership with South Korean airline T'way Air with two multi-year maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) contracts on Wednesday.

The two contracts, which will take effect from March 2020, involve component and engine MRO for the airline's fleet of 28 Boeing 737-800.

Under the component contract, ST Engineering will continue providing comprehensive maintenance services for the existing fleet as well as for the 25 Boeing 757 MAX aircraft that the airline plans to add to its fleet.

Under the engine contract, ST Engineering will continue providing CFM56-7B engine MRO solutions including off-wing maintenance support, on-wing services, engine health monitoring and technical support for the existing Boeing 737-800 fleet.

Lim Serh Ghee, president of ST Engineering's aerospace sector, noted that ST Engineering's relationship with T'way Air spans a decade, and the group has supported the airline with "reliable and comprehensive component and engine maintenance services".

"Our decade-long partnership is testimony to the trust and confidence that T'way Air has in us, which we are committed to maintaining with even better value-added services and customer care," said Mr Lim.

Shares of ST Engineering were trading at S$4.25 as at 11.20am on Wednesday, up five Singapore cents or 1.19 per cent.