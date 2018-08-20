You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
TOPLINE

ST Engineering positions its aerospace sector for future growth

It is investing in automation, digitisation and data analytics to maintain its competitive edge.
Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BT_20180820_TOPLINE_3536804.jpg
President of ST Engineering's aerospace sector Lim Serh Ghee says: "Other than improving workflow and efficiency at the operational level, going digital will allow us to better support airlines and operators when they have newer- generation, fly-by-wire aircraft or large-scale fleet replacements."

Singapore

ST ENGINEERING'S aerospace sector is leveraging new technologies and growth areas to maintain its edge amid intensifying competition and a more challenging operating environment.

While the long-term outlook for the aerospace sector remains positive, fuelled by drivers

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Global eTrade Services banking on Asean-China trade flows

Expect 10-year yield to head lower, testing 2.50% area

Invest Fair to give updates on market developments, trends

Tariffs will hurt US more than rest of world: Maersk CEO

Thai king is now largest shareholder in Siam Cement Group

US-China talks in focus with more tariffs set to kick in

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 OCBC prices S$1b perps at 4%, first callable in 2023
2 Italian bridge company under fire as rescuers toil for third day
3 Jho Low says he will not surrender
4 'A rare treasure': outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
5 Low-carb diet linked to elevated mortality risk: study
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

Aug 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

TPG completes A$279m acquisition of Healthscope's Asian pathology labs

BT_20180818_VIPRICE18_3536031.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Top Stories

Upcoming GST hike: 'Businesses should focus on value, not just price'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening