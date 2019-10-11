ST Engineering's marine arm sells vessel to Polish ferry operator

THE marine arm of ST Engineering has sold a Roll-on/Roll-off Passenger Vessel (ROPAX) to Polish ferry operator Polferries, the Mainboard-listed company announced in a bourse filing on Friday.

The ROPAX, called MV Nova Star, had been on a bareboat charter to Polferries since September 2018, deployed on a ferry route between Poland and Sweden. Polferries has since exercised a purchase option to be effective on Friday.

Designed and built by ST Engineering, MV Nova Star is equipped with passenger lounges and cabins, restaurants and bars, and a summer deck. The 1,215-passenger vessel is also designed for the carriage of trailers and cars.

The sale of the ROPAX is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings of ST Engineering for the current financial year.

Shares of ST Engineering closed at S$4.02 on Friday, up one cent.