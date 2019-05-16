ST Engineering's Q1 profit up 11% at S$131.1m

Get our introductory offer at only
ST ENGINEERING'S first-quarter net profit increased 11 per cent to S$131.1 million from S$117.7 million in the year ago period, on improved US shipbuilding performance in its marine sector and increased profits in aerospace and electronics.
Earnings per share was 4.20
