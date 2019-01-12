ST Index ends week 4.6% higher at 3,198.65 points

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WHAT a difference a week makes. Much of the negativity that radiated through markets have mostly faded - for now.
Investors can thank optimism over trade talks between China and the US, and the Federal Reserve's dovish address for the lift in markets.
In Singapore, this contributed
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg