You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

ST Index up 8 points following firm overnight gains in NY

Investor sentiment in US surges on passing of coronavirus stimulus bill; Asian markets close mixed. BY UMA DEVI
Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
@UmaDeviBTumadevi@sph.com.sg
Top advancer
Biggest loser

THE Singapore stock market felt positive knock-on effects as investor sentiment in the United States rose after a coronavirus stimulus bill was passed, which pushed all three Wall Street indices to record highs on Monday.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 per cent, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.9 per cent.

On the local bourse, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.3 per cent or eight points to finish the day at 2,848.14. On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 265 to 175, after 1.56 billion securities worth some S$630 million changed hands.

Said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley: "The buy everything recovery trade was back in evidence in Asia, with the US dollar easing, and precious metals and energy rallying."

Jardine Strategic Holdings and Jardine Matheson Holdings were the top advancers for the day. The former gained 2.5 per cent or US$0.61 to US$25.41, while the latter added 0.6 per cent or US$0.35 to finish the day at US$55.70.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

On the other end of the spectrum, ABR Holdings - which owns a number of food and beverage brands - was the top decliner. The stock tumbled 19.1 per cent or S$0.13 to S$0.55.

Glove makers were also among the biggest decliners for the second consecutive day. Top Glove fell 3.9 per cent or S$0.08 to S$1.99, Riverstone shed 1.8 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.09, while UG Healthcare fell 3.4 per cent or S$0.02 to 57.5 Singapore cents.

Oanda's Mr Halley noted that glove makers had led declines on the Kuala Lumpur stock market earlier in the day as well. "It may well be that investors are starting to look at a post-vaccine future and are lightening up on a sector that was a clear Covid-19 winner," he noted.

Elsewhere in the region, stock markets ended the day mixed. The Nikkei 225 added 2.7 per cent, the Hang Seng Index gained 1 per cent and the Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.2 per cent. On the other hand, the KLCI lost 0.6 per cent, while the SSE Composite Index fell 0.5 per cent.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to https://www2.sgx.com/

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 30, 2020 12:11 AM
Government & Economy

EU chiefs to sign Brexit trade deal Wednesday

[BRUSSELS] EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will sign the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with...

Dec 30, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson avoids a Brexit split as Tory hard-liners back deal

[LONDON] Boris Johnson looks set to avoid a damaging rebellion in the House of Commons when his trade deal with the...

Dec 29, 2020 11:59 PM
Government & Economy

EU to buy extra 100 million doses of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

[BRUSSELS] The European Union will buy an extra 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine,...

Dec 29, 2020 11:34 PM
Transport

Airbus nears 550 deliveries in year derailed by Covid-19

[PARIS] Airbus has handed over close to 550 aircraft in 2020, with three days left to pad its total in a year...

Dec 29, 2020 10:54 PM
Government & Economy

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

[ZAGREB] A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia on Tuesday, according to the US Geological...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Media tycoon Lai resigns as chairman of Next Digital

Value stocks shine amid recent market rebound: SGX

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for