You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Stamford Land posts Q4 net profit of S$25.6m

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 8:01 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

STAMFORD Land saw its fourth-quarter net profit expand to S$25.63 million from S$8.93 million for the year-ago period on increases in revenue, interest income and dividend income.

Earnings per share for the quarter ended Mar 31, 2018 rose to 2.97 Singapore cents, up from 1.03 Singapore cents for Q4 FY17.

Revenue for the three months increased 14.3 per cent year-on-year to S$189.73 million, mainly on a 21.8 per cent surge in contributions from property development that offset dips seen in hotel owning and management and property investment. Fourth-quarter interest income and dividend income were also 27.6 per cent and 43.1 per cent higher compared to Q4 FY17.

Full-year net profit surged 63.52 per cent to S$56.39 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Net asset value was 60 Singapore cents as at Mar 31, 2018, up from 57 Singapore cents a year ago.

The firm has declared a proposed final dividend of one Singapore cent per share.

It said that operating profit for its hotel segment "continues to be stable and is slightly ahead of last year due to stronger demands than available room stocks in certain key markets".

Property investment continues to deliver stable results albeit a step-down of the base rent. A significant fair-value impairment of S$12.04 million was recognised on the Dynons Plaza development in FY18 due to the shorter remaining lease.

Stamford Land closed at 49.5 Singapore cents on Friday.

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

BP_SG_250518_2.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
2 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 Can Hyflux get it right this time?
5 MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas Holdings under probe by China, Hong Kong authorities: SGX RegCo

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's April factory output up 9.1%; sees expansion across all clusters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening