Stamford Land refutes report that its Melbourne hotel was behind 29 Covid-19 cases

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 10:29 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

MAINBOARD-listed Stamford Land on Wednesday refuted a report by Australia's national news outlet ABC News, which alleged that Stamford Plaza Melbourne (SPM) hotel was, as of Tuesday, responsible for a total of 29 Covid-19 cases.

The report had said that SPM had breached infection-control...

