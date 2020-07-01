Stamford Land refutes report that its Melbourne hotel was behind 29 Covid-19 cases

Get our introductory offer at only
MAINBOARD-listed Stamford Land on Wednesday refuted a report by Australia's national news outlet ABC News, which alleged that Stamford Plaza Melbourne (SPM) hotel was, as of Tuesday, responsible for a total of 29 Covid-19 cases.
The report had said that SPM had breached infection-control...
