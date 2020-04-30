You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Stanmore Coal’s independent directors recommend accepting Golden Energy’s offer

Thu, Apr 30, 2020 - 3:58 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

THE independent directors of ASX-listed Stanmore Coal are recommending that its shareholders accept a S$1 per share unconditional cash offer by mainboard-listed Golden Energy and Resources (Gear). 

In a circular released on Wednesday evening, Stanmore’s independent directors Stewart Butel, Stephen Bizzell and Neal O’Connor said that Gear’s offer price represents “certain value”, given risks and uncertainties inherent in Stanmore’s business. 

These risks include the volatility caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, changes in the price of coal, operational risks at Stanmore’s Isaac Plains Complex and changes in regulations. 

With the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, the premium implied by Gear’s offer price is “not unreasonable”, the directors said. The price represents a 22 per cent premium to Stanmore Coal's closing price of A$0.82 on the Australia bourse on April 1

Liquidity constraints are another factor, considering that Gear already owns 50.57 per cent of Stanmore. “Following the offer, it is likely that the market for Stanmore shares will be less liquid than... prior to the offer. A reduction in liquidity may mean that if you do not accept the offer, it may be more difficult for you to realise your investment in Stanmore shares,” the directors said. 

SEE ALSO

The lucrative takeovers that changed EPL history

In addition, Gear has indicated that it will reconstitute the board following the offer, which may lead to changes in whether Stanmore continues to be listed on the ASX, or in its dividend policy. Stanmore shareholders who do not vote in favour will be minorities in the Gear-controlled company. 

Shares of Gear traded at S$0.17 as at 3.43pm on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

UOB, SPH, Singtel to provide 250 laptops, digital resources to disadvantaged students in Singapore

SIA shareholders vote in favour of S$15b cash call

Value emerges for retail S-Reits: Morningstar

Broker's take: DBS downgrades AEM Holdings to 'hold' on limited upside, economic uncertainty

DBS' O&G portfolio makes up largest chunk of loans to industries hit by Covid-19

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust posts Q2 DPU of 1.9 Australian cents

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 30, 2020 03:34 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks jump at open on virus treatment hope

[LONDON] Europe's major equity indices rallied at the open on Thursday, as global investor sentiment was boosted by...

Apr 30, 2020 03:28 PM
Government & Economy

528 new coronavirus cases, taking tally in Singapore to 16,169

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 528 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday, taking the total...

Apr 30, 2020 03:12 PM
Government & Economy

Finance, tech firms on hiring spree amid coronavirus turmoil: LinkedIn

[LONDON] The coronavirus is roiling global job markets, but the picture is not all gloomy. Finance, technology and...

Apr 30, 2020 03:08 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's factory output, retail sales slump as virus hits economy

[TOKYO] Japan's March factory output fell at the fastest pace in five months, while retail sales also dropped as...

Apr 30, 2020 03:01 PM
Consumer

Japan bread maker fails to rise with people stuck baking at home

[TOKYO] Consumers in Japan, like those in many markets, are filling their days stuck at home by trying their hands...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.