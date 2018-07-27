You are here

Starhill Global Reit's Q4 DPU dips to 1.09 Singapore cents

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 8:20 PM
WEAKER contributions from its office portfolio, lower revenue from the retail portions of its Wisma Atria property and Myer Centre Adelaide in Australia, as well as China Property in Chengdu dented results for retail landlord Starhill Global Reit in its fourth quarter.

Distribution per unit (DPU) dipped to 1.09 Singapore cents from 1.18 Singapore cents in the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday evening.

That came as Q4 income available for distribution slid 3.9 per cent to S$25.3 million from the preceding year.

For the three months ended June 30, gross revenue slid 3.9 per cent to S$51.6 million from the year-ago period. Net property income slid 3.3 per cent to S$40 million from the preceding year.

Starhill Global Reit units finished flat at S$0.685 on Friday.

