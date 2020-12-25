You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Sterling gains amid hopes of imminent Brexit deal

Fri, Dec 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

STERLING extended gains on Thursday amid expectations a long-elusive Brexit deal was imminent, raising hopes the United Kingdom can avoid a turbulent economic rupture on New Year's Day.

The US dollar was on the back foot in holiday-thinned trading as hopes for an agreement that would protect some US$1 trillion in annual cross-channel trade from tariffs and quotas sapped demand for the safest assets.

The British pound strengthened 0.4 per cent to US$1.3546 in Asian hours, after surging 0.9 per cent in the previous session to snap a three-day losing streak.

The dollar index was at 90.233 following Wednesday's 0.3 per cent slide. The euro strengthened 0.1 per cent to US$1.22030, adding to a 0.2 per cent gain overnight.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While there has been no official confirmation from either side that the months of negotiations had reached a conclusion, a senior British government source said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was poised to do a trade deal with the European Union (EU), after media reports said the agreement had already been done.

A source at the EU's executive Commission said talks were still under way, and another British government source was also cautious, saying negotiations were ongoing.

"This time it really does appear that a deal will be struck just in time for Christmas," Westpac macro strategist Tim Riddell wrote in a client note dated Dec 24.

"If a deal does transpire on Dec 24, GBP is likely to make further gains" toward US$1.40, "but potential for a more substantial move towards 1.4500 now seems unlikely given how positions exhaustion is so prevalent".

The yen was little changed at 103.56 per US dollar. Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank is ready to take new steps to make its massive monetary easing more effective and sustainable.

The riskier Aussie dollar traded at 75.797 US cents following the previous session's 0.8 per cent jump.

The greenback slipped 0.1 per cent to 6.5204 Chinese yuan in the offshore market. The onshore yuan changed hands at 6.5325 per US dollar.

The dollar index has lost more than 6 per cent this year as investors bet the US Federal Reserve will keep its monetary policy ultra-accommodative and fiscal stimulus will speed an economic recovery in 2021.

Expectations for further declines by the US dollar are helping buoy stock markets and emerging-market currencies. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 25, 2020 06:15 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil edges higher after Brexit deal, gains capped by pandemic

[LONDON] Oil prices inched higher on Thursday, helped by late-day buying in a low-volume session to close out the...

Dec 25, 2020 06:10 AM
Stocks

Brexit deal fuels sterling while global stocks edge higher ahead of holiday

[NEW YORK] The British pound rose on Thursday as Britain and the European Union clinched a free trade deal, while a...

Dec 25, 2020 12:46 AM
Government & Economy

EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

[LONDON] Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it...

UPDATED 5 min ago
Dec 24, 2020 06:31 PM
Banking & Finance

MUFG promotes managing director Hanzawa to bank unit CEO

[TOKYO] Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group named its managing director Junichi Hanzawa, 55, as the head of its...

Dec 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

Marina Bay Sands caught in net of whales and murky waters of third-party transfers

MUFG promotes managing director Hanzawa to bank unit CEO

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Keppel, SATS, ARA Logos, AMTD

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for