STI, Asian bourses in the red on HK security law jitters

SINGAPORE shares closed sharply lower as sentiments across the region were hit by worries of a deepening US-China rift, with Beijing set to enact a controversial national security law on Hong Kong.
The Straits Times Index fell 55.51 points or 2.17 per cent to 2,499.83. Week-on-week, the...
