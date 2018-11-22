STI claws back to post 0.4% gain

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE equities staged a comeback to end the session stronger, but not before dipping in the early morning trade following a sharp sell-off in US tech stocks overnight.
Head of research at London Capital Group Jasper Lawler said: "The bounce in the oil price overnight has played a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg