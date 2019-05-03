STI dips 0.2% as US Fed holds rates

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE stocks finished lower on the first trading day of May, in line with most global equities, after the US Federal Reserve signalled it would remain on hold with monetary policy.
The Straits Times Index dipped on Thursday, by 0.2 per cent or 6.87 points, to 3,393.33.
