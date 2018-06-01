You are here
STOCKS
STI dips 0.5% at 11th hour
Straits Times Index loses 15.77 points to finish at 3,428.18; downside prevails with short-term bearish view for the index
IT would have been a soothing, albeit modest, finish for the Singapore's key Straits Times Index (STI) on Thursday after the bruising sell-off the previous day, but an eleventh-hour dip crushed such hopes with the index closing in the red by half a per cent.
The index gave up its recovery
