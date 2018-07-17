You are here
STOCKS
STI dips as China posts slower Q2 growth
Analysts think this might only be the start, as China's economy could be harder hit if the trade war escalates
CONTINUED trade tensions as well as a slip in China's headline gross domestic product from the first quarter led Singapore's key Straits Times Index (STI) to finish lower on Monday.
Analysts think that this might only be the start, as China's economy could be harder hit if the trade war
