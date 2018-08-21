You are here
STI dips slightly ahead of US-China talks
Straits Times Index loses 4.73 points or 0.15% to close at 3,204.71, dragged mainly by Jardine Matheson's 1.4% fall to US$64.03
SINGAPORE stocks reversed course to end slightly lower on Monday despite opening higher following a strong Wall Street finish last Friday.
The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 4.73 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 3,204.71, dragged mainly by Jardine Matheson which lost 1.4 per cent to US
