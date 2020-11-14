STI dips with refocus on near-term headwinds

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
SINGAPORE shares eased slightly on Friday against a mixed showing by regional peers, as the initial vaccine-led optimism gave way to renewed fears of further lockdowns, following a spike in Covid-19 infections across the United States and Europe.
The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI)...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes