You are here
STOCKS
STI ends flat on currency war fears
Shares lose 4 points or 0.1%, with heavyweights Sembcorp Marine and the 3 banks weighing on sentiment
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse ended flat on Monday, as Asian equities eased after choppy trading during the day amid fears of an impending currency war.
The key Straits Times Index (STI) retreated 4.12 points, or 0.1 per cent to finish at 3,293.71.
Turnover came in at 1.66
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg