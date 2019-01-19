STI ends mixed week in positive territory

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
POSITIVE news on Thursday that the US is considering lifting tariffs and offering a tariff rollback on China played a key role in driving investor sentiment to a positive close of the trading week in Asia.
In Singapore, this contributed to the Straits Times Index (STI) ending the day up 9
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg