STI extends losses for a fifth day

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
MARKETS across Asia were dragged down on Monday by numerous worries over global growth and US-China relations, as various data from the three largest economies came in below expectations and China summoned the United States ambassador to show its displeasure over the arrest of Huawei's chief
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg