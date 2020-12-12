You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

STI falls 0.12% to end choppy week at 2,821.70

Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT
OZ cheer
Noteworthy

SINGAPORE shares closed lower with the key Straits Times Index falling 3.26 points or 0.12 per cent to wrap up a choppy week at 2,821.70 on Friday.

Week-on-week, the STI fell 18.19 points or 0.64 per cent, swinging between gains and losses as good and bad news took turns to dominate.

While vaccine cheer and on-again hopes for a US stimulus - this, nevertheless remains elusive - kept traders hopeful, Brexit uncertainty and rising geopolitical risks from the US-China rift had dampened the trading mood.

Weak jobs data out of the US late on Thursday, despite better than expected European data also weighed on investor sentiment. The European Central Bank did not surprise with an extension of its bond purchase programme.

Elsewhere, regional bourses put up a mixed showing with key indices in Japan, China and Australia posting losses while Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Malaysia logged gains.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In Singapore, some 1.69 billion shares worth S$1.32 billion changed hands. OCBC, Singtel and Keppel led the losses in the local bourse.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) gained 5 Singapore cents or 1.74 per cent to S$2.93. Ascendas Reit said on Friday morning that it plans to acquire a suburban office property in Sydney, Australia for A$288.9 million (S$290 million), which will mark its fifth such property investment Down Under.

Olam International added two Singapore cents or 1.34 per cent to S$1.51. The food and agri-business giant announced the issuance of seven billion yen (S$89.8 million) of five-year sustainability-linked notes. The senior notes were issued to the Development Bank of Japan via a private placement under Olam's US$5 billion euro medium-term note programme.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to https://www2.sgx.com/

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 10:52 PM
Life & Culture

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

[LONDON] Barbara Windsor, one of Britain's most popular actresses and best known for her roles as pub landlady Peggy...

Dec 11, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St slips at open as stimulus doubts resurface

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as delays over a new fiscal stimulus package and...

Dec 11, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore arbitration centre opens New York office, achieves record caseload

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) opened a representative office for the Americas in...

Dec 11, 2020 10:23 PM
Government & Economy

South Africa's chief justice unrepentant for linking vaccines to Satanism

[JOHANNESBURG] South African Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Friday dismissed concerns that he might be endangering...

Dec 11, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

US producer prices increase slightly in November

[WASHINGTON] US producer prices barely rose in November, supporting views that inflation would remain benign in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

South Africa's chief justice unrepentant for linking vaccines to Satanism

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Singapore to welcome Taiwan visitors; travel to Taiwan allowed from Dec 18

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for