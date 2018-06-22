You are here
STOCKS
STI falls 0.5% on poor market sentiment
Analysts warn of protracted negativity as trade tensions cast long shadow over region's performance
THE gloomy sentiment over global trade appears to have dug in its heels, as markets brace themselves for a protracted tariff spat between Washington and the rest of the world.
The Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday neatly on the 3,300 mark on a decline of 15.9 points, or 0.48 per
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg