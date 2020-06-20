STI finishes the week up 25.8 points

Get our introductory offer at only
THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 25.8 points or 0.99 per cent over the week to finish at 2,634.83 on Friday as ample liquidity continued to lift valuations out of March's peak pessimism, though traders remained wary of a pullback should any negative news emerge.
On Friday, the STI...
